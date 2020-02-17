News

Ekta Kapoor bags not one but two awards at a recent awards function, check it out

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2020 05:58 PM

MUMBAI: The content czarina Ekta Kapoor recently attended an awards function and won not one but two awards adding to her already long list of merits. 

Ekta was felicitated with Business Woman of The Year and 'Digital Company Of The Year' for AltBalaji at the ETNow Business Leaders of the Year Awards.'

Ekta took to social media and expressed her gratitude for the awards. She shared a picture of herself with the awards with the caption,

"Excited. Humbled. Enthralled as ALTBalaji picks up the ‘Digital Company of the year’. And honoured to be ‘Business Woman of the Year’ at the ETNow Business Leaders of the Year Award! A massive shoutout to all our cheerleaders behind the screens, across the globe and around the corner ;) we are, because you are! This is just the beginning.

Ekta was recently honored with the Padma Shree award for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Ekta Kapoor, popularly hailed as the ‘content czarina’ of the industry has helped to showcase more than 100 characters in Indian Television. Charting a path with unconventional stories from the distance pockets of the nation, her contributions have been very significant in the field of arts and entertainment. Ekta Kapoor has also made it a point to help and change the portrayals of women in society through her work with content-driven cinematic projects.

With a wide range of TV Serials, films, and web shows, there is no screen that is untouched and unconquered by the content queen, Ekta Kapoor who has spread her wings with a diverse range of genres across screens.

Tags Ekta Kapoor ALTBalaji Padma Shree award Indian television Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Ullu App launched the trailer of Iqbal Khan and Ashmit Patel starrer 'The Bull Of Dalal Street'

Ullu App launched the trailer of Iqbal Khan and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs party hard at newly opened eatery!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here