Embarrassing! This is how Alia Bhatt reacted when the ‘Highway’ actress was compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’ will be their first release post their marriage
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan are both established actors. Prior to Alia’s Highway release, she was asked about comparisons with Kareena.

When Imtiaz said that many people say that Alia is like Kareena, she had replied, “I don’t try to copy Kareena. Maybe Shanaya (her character in Student of the Year) and Poo (Kareena’s character in K3G) were similar. Also, I have said that I’m a big fan of Kareena, which is true and I will always remain but I don’t try to copy her at all. I would get irritated if someone else would try to copy her. So why would I copy her?”

Ranbir had said that she was very young and hadn’t discovered her style. He had said that it’s a compliment to be compared with Kareena. To this, Alia had replied, “Definitely it is. But I get annoyed because I don’t want to be anyone like her. There is only one Kareena Kapoor.”

Imtiaz had said that Alia is a bit like Ranbir. “Her internal journey reminds me of Ranbir and it’s not a compliment for Alia.” Ranbir had said to Alia, “Teri bhi lagne wali hai.” After his comment, everyone started laughing. Well, no one would have known at that time that the two would end up getting married.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’.

Credit: BollywoodLife

