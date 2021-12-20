Emotional! Director Kabir Khan reveals Deepika Padukone’s overwhelming reaction after watching ‘83’

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘83’ is a much-awaited release this year. While the stars have been on a promotional spree, director Kabir Khan revealed that Deepika was choking up and unable to speak when she watched the film for the first time.

Kabir Khan while speaking to Bollywood Bubble revealed that Deepika called him up and there was a long silence on the call. At first, he thought that Deepika might have dialed him by mistake but later he was overwhelmed to see her emotional reaction. "I thought she has dialed me by mistake because I was saying ‘Deepika, Hello’, and there was silence. She was not being able to speak, she was choking up," he said.

"She said ‘I’m so sorry, so sorry, I’m just too overwhelmed, I’m not being able to speak’ and I said, ‘Deepika, you don’t need to say anything more. What you’ve said in this one line and the way you said it, I know exactly the way you felt about the film’,” he added.

In 83, Ranveer plays the role of the legendary Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, who led the underdog unit to the coveted World Cup glory in 1983 as they beat the mighty West Indies team in the finals at Lord's cricket ground. Deepika has been cast in the role of Romi Dev, Kapil's wife.

The movie had its screening at the recently-concluded Red Sea International Film Festival, post which the film's team reached Dubai where they saw the trailer lighting up Burj Khalifa. While Ranveer rocked glitz with his blingy dress, Deepika went retro with her sartorial choice.

The moment of pride left the team emotional and filled their hearts with love. Deepika was even seen shedding a tear as she was overwhelmed watching the trailer unfold on the iconic building.

'83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is all set to release on December 24.

