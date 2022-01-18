Emotional! ‘It’s a dream come true’, says Ahan Shetty when Salman Khan kisses ‘Tadap’ poster

MUMBAI: ‘Tadap’ actor Ahan Shetty opened up about superstar Salman Khan's gesture of kissing Tadap's poster at the premiere and what it meant to him. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty who made his Bollywood debut with Tadap said Salman kissing the film poster is equivalent to the superstar’s blessings.

At the premiere of the film in December, Salman Khan arrived and before meeting the media, walked up to the big poster of the film at the venue and kissed it. His gesture was appreciated by Suniel Shetty, who immediately rushed to give him a hug. The video of this incident went viral on social media with fans appreciating Salman's gesture.

Speaking about the incident in a recent interview, Ahan said that it was a 'dream come true' for him since he had been a Salman fan growing up. "I have looked upto Salman sir since I was a kid – I used to dance to his songs and take off my shirt. For him to turn around and kiss my poster is a dream come true," Ahan told Pinkvilla.

Ahan added that to him Salman's gesture was as good as his blessings. He added, "He gave me the blessings and I still can’t believe it."

‘Tadap’ was the remake of the Telugu film ‘RX 100’. The romantic action drama was directed by Milan Luthria and released in theatres on December 3 last year. However, the film did not do much at the box office, grossing just under ₹35 crores with many industry experts attributing the lukewarm business to Covid-19 and bad word of mouth.

