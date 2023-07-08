Emotional! Vidyut Jammwal reveals being inspired by Sidharth Shukla’s mother’s words after the latter’s death, says “ it changed something”

Vidyut who is promoting his film IB71 said that when his ‘best friend’ Sidharth died, he remembers that while everyone around was crying, his mother was meeting and consoling everyone for Sidharth’s passing.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 05:30
movie_image: 
Vidyut Jammwal

MUMBAI: Television actor Sidharth Shukla was a well known name and face in the entertainment business. He gained immense popularity after winning Bigg Boss 13 and his fan following doubled almost overnight. His cute chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill was loved by fans too. His unexpected death was a huge blow to his fans and family and left them inconsolable to this day.

Also Read-Shehnaaz Gill pays a sweet tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary, fans comment, “No words could ever explain the pain…”

Vidyut who is promoting his film IB71 said that when his ‘best friend’ Sidharth died, he remembers that while everyone around was crying, his mother was meeting and consoling everyone for Sidharth’s passing. 

On a podcast Vidyut said, “Sidharth Shukla was my best friend. I met his mom after his death and she said a wonderful thing which has stayed with me. I told her, ‘Aunty aap kamaal kar rahi hain (Aunty, you are doing great). I love the way you are conducting yourself. You are meeting everyone with so much love, I am very happy”

Also Read-Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal on IB71, “Such stories are not made, but it is important to tell such stories”

Vidyut further said, “Vidyut, everyone is crying over Sidharth’s death, I don’t want to be a part of them. Sab ro rahe hain, kisi ko toh pyaar dena padega (Everyone is crying, someone has to give love), so I am giving that.” Her words “changed something.”

He added, “Jo chala gaya usko bhi toh lag raha hai ki sab ro kyun rahe ho (The one who has died must be wondering why is everyone crying). I am in a good place, celebrate.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-abplive 


    
 

Vidyut Jammwal ib71 Sankalp Reddy Bellbottom Vishal Jethwa Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha Sanak The Power Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Shocking! Shiv comes to know about his illegitimate son
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Exclusive! Kenisha Awasthi on how she feels about being compared to Kim Kardashian, “On top of the world”
MUMBAI: Singer Sapna Awasthi’s daughter Kenisha Awasthi is one of the popular names on social media. She is known for...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Isha protests against the bias Savi faces in the Bhosle Institute
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Kumkum Bhagya: Evil! Akshay uses Pallavi to separate Ranbir and Prachi
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Kya Baat Hai! From Tejasswi Prakash’s Audi to Avneet Kaur’s Range Rover, Check out the luxury rides of these popular stars! Read for more!
MUMBAI: Acting is hard work, and while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication.  ...
Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma to fall in love with Aaliya's partner
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Vidyut Jammwal
Emotional! Vidyut Jammwal reveals being inspired by Sidharth Shukla’s mother’s words after the latter’s death, says “ it changed something”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ayushmann
Really! Ayushmann Khurrana breaks his silence on the box office failure of An action Hero, “Waqt waqt ki baat hai”
Hema Malini
Revelation! Hema Malini breaks silence on why she does not live with Dharmendra
Funny! Kajol felt bad for Shah Rukh Khan because of THIS hilarious incident, check it out
Funny! Kajol felt bad for Shah Rukh Khan because of THIS hilarious incident, check it out
Salman Khan
Let's celebrate Salman Khan as the ever-charming and everyone's favorite 'Prem' as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' counts 29 years
Chennai Express
SRK's amazing lungi saga: From 'Chennai Express' to 'Jawan,' a fun co-incidence!
KAreena
What! When Kareena Kapoor revealed how Aditya Chopra fat-shamed her calling her a ‘heavy-girl’, Netizens say “Khud socially awkward hai”