Emotional! Vidyut Jammwal reveals being inspired by Sidharth Shukla’s mother’s words after the latter’s death, says “ it changed something”

MUMBAI: Television actor Sidharth Shukla was a well known name and face in the entertainment business. He gained immense popularity after winning Bigg Boss 13 and his fan following doubled almost overnight. His cute chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill was loved by fans too. His unexpected death was a huge blow to his fans and family and left them inconsolable to this day.

Vidyut who is promoting his film IB71 said that when his ‘best friend’ Sidharth died, he remembers that while everyone around was crying, his mother was meeting and consoling everyone for Sidharth’s passing.

On a podcast Vidyut said, “Sidharth Shukla was my best friend. I met his mom after his death and she said a wonderful thing which has stayed with me. I told her, ‘Aunty aap kamaal kar rahi hain (Aunty, you are doing great). I love the way you are conducting yourself. You are meeting everyone with so much love, I am very happy”

Vidyut further said, “Vidyut, everyone is crying over Sidharth’s death, I don’t want to be a part of them. Sab ro rahe hain, kisi ko toh pyaar dena padega (Everyone is crying, someone has to give love), so I am giving that.” Her words “changed something.”

He added, “Jo chala gaya usko bhi toh lag raha hai ki sab ro kyun rahe ho (The one who has died must be wondering why is everyone crying). I am in a good place, celebrate.”

