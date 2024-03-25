Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Farhan Akhtar for 'Ground Zero', Not Don 3

Hashmi will play an Indian Army officer in this upcoming movie, which would be his first time playing a role of that kind. Recently, Ground Zero which tells the story of BSF 2nd in Command Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey's valiant journey was revealed. Hashmi is expected to be seen entirely differently in this role.
MUMBAI: After receiving praise for his roles in Tiger 3 and the OTT series Showtime, Emraan Hashmi, who is best known for his Bollywood hits, has joined forces with Excel Entertainment for an exciting new project called Ground Zero.

Ground Zero, which is helmed by Tejas Prabhas and Vijay Deoskar, was written by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava. The film has notable cast members like Zoya Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, Rockey Raina, Deepak Paramesh, and Lalit Prabhakar. In addition to expanding Hashmi's work, this initiative demonstrates his willingness to try new things and accept challenges.

Regarding work, Hashmi has several intriguing initiatives in the works. In the Sara Ali Khan film Ae Watan Mere Watan, he will play Ram Manohar Lohia. He's also getting ready for his Tollywood debut in the Pawan Kalyan film OG. Hashmi has a career spanning many industries and genres, and his performances never fail to enthrall audiences. Fans can't wait to witness Emraan Hathmi in a role he's never played before in Ground Zero, thanks to its intriguing plot and talented cast.

