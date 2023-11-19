Must Read! Emraan Hashmi reveals why he didn’t enjoy Shah Rukh Khan’s star studded birthday bash and why he does not attend films creenings

Emraan recently attended SRK's birthday bash but didn't enjoy it. He reveals why. He told a news portal that he did not stay beyond 12 am as he wakes up at 6:30 everyday.
MUMBAI : Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame and recognition with films like Murder, The Dirty Picture, Jannat, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Zeher and many more. Recently, Emraan was seen in a never in a never before seen avatar in the film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. 

Emraan recently attended SRK’s birthday bash but didn’t enjoy it. He reveals why. He told a news portal that he did not stay beyond 12 am as he wakes up at 6:30 everyday. He further added, “They just don’t do anything for me. I don’t drink; therein lies the biggest problem. And I don’t make the film industry small talk. The last thing I want to do is talk shop after pack-up.”

Emraan also revealed that he does not attend film screenings as it puts a certain pressure to praise the film even of he does not like it. He added, “I can’t if I don’t like it. It’s not like I go in to hate a film; what if I don’t? I can’t lie about it. It shows on my face. No malice intended.”

Emraan will next be seen in Telugu film OG starring  Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

