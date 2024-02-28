Emraan Hashmi recalls Mahesh Bhatt's stern warning before debut film

Emraan Hashmi reflects on Mahesh Bhatt's strict advice and his family's initial skepticism about his acting abilities.
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi, known for his bold film choices, reminisced about his entry into Bollywood and the challenges he faced during his debut film, Footpath, backed by Vishesh Films. Despite being part of the Bhatt family, Emraan shared how he was warned by Mahesh Bhatt that he had to perform well or risk being replaced in the film.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Emraan revealed that Mahesh Bhatt set the tone for his acting journey by bluntly stating, "If you are not good in that first shot, and then subsequently in the scenes, we will throw you out of this film." This strict approach made Emraan realize that he had to prove himself and that there was no room for complacency.

Emraan also discussed how his family initially doubted his acting skills. Despite coming from a film family, his relatives were unsure about his abilities. He recalled his grandmother advising against entering the film industry, and his mother expressing concern for his career choice. However, the production house took a chance on him, leading to his debut in Footpath.

Reflecting on his journey, Emraan acknowledged the support he received from Vishesh Films, which was known for its unique storytelling and bold content. He mentioned that the production house was going through a transition at that time, opting to work with emerging talent rather than established stars.

Emraan's collaboration with Vishesh Films has resulted in several successful films, including Murder, Kalyug, Zeher, Awarapan, Jannat, Raaz, and Tum Mile. His upcoming web show, Showtime, directed by Mihir and Archit Kumar and backed by Karan Johar, is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 8. With a stellar cast, including Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Shriya Saran, Showtime is eagerly anticipated by fans.

Emraan's journey from a newcomer with doubts surrounding his abilities to a successful actor is a testament to his talent and perseverance in the industry.

