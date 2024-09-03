Emraan Hashmi's fan broke into tears after meeting him at the Airport; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI : "Showtime," Emraan Hashmi's most recent project, debuted on Disney Plus Hotstar and has since released a few episodes on the massive streaming service. undoubtedly, the actor has a large fan base throughout the nation because of his roles in movies and, of course, his attractive appearance!

The recent buzz among Hashmi's fans was caused by a fan who became emotional when meeting her idol. In the same video, which is currently doing the rounds on social media, he is seen wishing his loyal followers.

The video was posted on Instagram by a paparazzi account and features Emraan Hashmi at the Mumbai airport with a large group of followers surrounding him. A female fan approached the actor at that same moment and presented him with a bouquet. Later, as Emraan shook hands with her, she started to become emotional too.

Since its announcement, the Karan Johar-produced show has generated a lot of interest because of its unique perspective on illuminating a distinct aspect of the film industry. The main actor, Hashmi, plays the son of a well-known producer who tries to manage the family studio according to his terms and ends up causing friction between them. Fans currently can't wait for the next Showtime episodes.

In addition to Emraan, notable roles in the series are played by Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah.

The cameo from some of Bollywood's biggest stars, like Janhvi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Mrunal Thakur, and Neha Dhupia, also well-known directors Hansal Mehta, Gurmmeet Singh, Nitesh Tiwari, and Vasan Bala, are among the show's main highlights. Rare videos of Neetu Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, and Prem Chopra have reportedly also been incorporated into the plot of the show.

Before this, Emraan Hashmi played the antagonist in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film Tiger 3. There have also been rumors that he may appear in Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar. Through an Instagram story, the actor refuted the reports, still.

