Emraan Hashmi's fan broke into tears after meeting him at the Airport; Read on to know more!

The recent buzz among Hashmi's fans was caused by a fan who became emotional when meeting her idol. In the same video, he is seen wishing his loyal followers, which is currently doing the rounds on social media.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 14:45
movie_image: 
Emraan Hashmi

MUMBAI : "Showtime," Emraan Hashmi's most recent project, debuted on Disney Plus Hotstar and has since released a few episodes on the massive streaming service. undoubtedly, the actor has a large fan base throughout the nation because of his roles in movies and, of course, his attractive appearance!

Also read: Woah! Emraan Hashmi reveals about being 'skeptical' of playing a villain in Tiger 3

The recent buzz among Hashmi's fans was caused by a fan who became emotional when meeting her idol. In the same video, which is currently doing the rounds on social media, he is seen wishing his loyal followers.

The video was posted on Instagram by a paparazzi account and features Emraan Hashmi at the Mumbai airport with a large group of followers surrounding him. A female fan approached the actor at that same moment and presented him with a bouquet. Later, as Emraan shook hands with her, she started to become emotional too.

Since its announcement, the Karan Johar-produced show has generated a lot of interest because of its unique perspective on illuminating a distinct aspect of the film industry. The main actor, Hashmi, plays the son of a well-known producer who tries to manage the family studio according to his terms and ends up causing friction between them. Fans currently can't wait for the next Showtime episodes.

In addition to Emraan, notable roles in the series are played by Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah.

The cameo from some of Bollywood's biggest stars, like Janhvi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Mrunal Thakur, and Neha Dhupia, also well-known directors Hansal Mehta, Gurmmeet Singh, Nitesh Tiwari, and Vasan Bala, are among the show's main highlights. Rare videos of Neetu Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, and Prem Chopra have reportedly also been incorporated into the plot of the show.

Before this, Emraan Hashmi played the antagonist in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film Tiger 3. There have also been rumors that he may appear in Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar. Through an Instagram story, the actor refuted the reports, still.

Also read: Must Read! Emraan Hashmi reveals why he didn’t enjoy Shah Rukh Khan’s star studded birthday bash and why he does not attend films creenings

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

 

 

 
 
 
 

Emraan Hashmi Raghu Khanna Showtime Mouni Roy Yasmin Ali Tiger 3 Disney+ Hotstar Mahima Makwana Rajeev Khandelwal Shriya Saran Vishal Vashishtha Neeraj Madhav Vijay Raaz Naseeruddin Shah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta responds firmly amid criticism from Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal
MUMBAI : A mother and son team appeared on Shark Tank India 3 recently and presented their company proposal. Nobody...
Emraan Hashmi's fan broke into tears after meeting him at the Airport; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI : "Showtime," Emraan Hashmi's most recent project, debuted on Disney Plus Hotstar and has since released a few...
Vanshaj SPOILER: Yuvika closer to finding Dadababu
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Chirag denies Dilip's offer for a joint venture
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: Pratap decides to marry Bijli
MUMBAI : The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey SPOILER: Robbery threats at Rajesh’s company
MUMBAI : An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up...
Recent Stories
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi's fan broke into tears after meeting him at the Airport; Read on to know more!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
BIg B
Amitabh Bachchan’s ABCL organised Miss World, leaving the superstar in financial losses while a protestor died by self immolation
jacqueline
Jacqueline Fernandez is here to break the internet with her irresistibly hot looks
Khushali Kumar
Actor Khushali Kumar and Her Empowering Women's Team Shine Bright on International Women's Day
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma’s Intense New ‘Ruslaan' Poster drops: Danger Lurks Closer Than You Think! 
Avika Gor
Avika Gor Shares Inspirational Insights on Empowerment and Representation in Entertainment for International Women's Day!
Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine day
Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine day 8 box office: Kiran Rao's movie stands strong on Women's Day