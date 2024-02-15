Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Must Read! “Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions; It was brewing for a while”

MUMBAI :Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani left many shocked when they announced their divorce recently after 12 years of being together. The couple who always shared loved up posts and pictures on their social media posts seemed to have trouble in their marital life for a while. The duo have two daughters together; Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4.

The news shocked many while many others already saw it coming. The couple sent out an official statement that read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”

Things became a little apparent when Bharat was missing on Hema Malini’s 75th birthday celebrations. He was also not with her on many other occasions which caught everyone’s attention. As per a source close to the family, “It was brewing for a while. Esha and her husband had decided to part ways for some time now. They were just waiting for the right time to announce their separation. Now that it is out of the way, Esha is trying to move on with her life.”

The source further said, “She is certainly not commenting on her daughter’s decision to divorce her husband. It is Esha’s life and Hemaji will not meddle. She never has. She is with her daughter now, as she has always been. But Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions.”

Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012 and have two daughters.

