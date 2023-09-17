OMG! Esha Deol reacts to her relationship with half-brothers Bobby and Sunny Deol; ‘Certain things we don’t want to talk about…’

Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta Deol and Vijeta Deol in 1980, and Hema Malini also got married to him. Ahana Deol was born in July 1985, and Esha Deol in November 1981.
MUMBAI: When Esha Deol and her half-brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol posed for photos with the media at the Gadar 2 screening, they had no idea that the images would become popular online and receive praise from fans. In a recent interview, Esha discussed the tremendous support the Deol siblings have been receiving from the public and how their father, the venerable actor Dharmendra, deserves all the thanks.

Esha spoke on the outpouring of love they have received in her recent interview and credited it to her father's enduring legacy. She said, “This comes from my father. It’s his aura, his persona and we are his seeds so we are just taking it forward and the public who has that love for him gives it to us.”

Fame brings criticism to some extent. The Deol siblings are the subject of unending rumors regarding their relationship even though they enjoy the admiration of their followers. Esha spoke about how they are depicted in the media. She stated, “The media knows what the public will like and they cater to them. They are doing their job. I don’t ever take it to heart. I take it with a pinch of salt. It’s something that I am always aware of. I knew we were often spoken of. There are certain things we can talk about and there are certain things we don’t want to talk about and we will not no matter how much we are coaxed.”

In terms of her professional career, Esha most recently appeared in the short film Ek Duaa, which won a special mention at the 69th National Film Awards in the non-feature film category.

Credits - The Indian Express 

