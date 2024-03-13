Esha Deol finds her ‘little peaceful space’ amidst divorce with Bharat Takhtani

MUMBAI: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their divorce recently after 12 years of being together. The news shocked many while many others already saw it coming. The couple sent out an official statement that read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”

Esha, who has a massive fan following on Instagram, keeps sharing interesting posts and anecdotes from her life. She has now shared a glimpse of herself surrounded by plants and greenery and captioned the video, “Mother nature

Living in a concrete jungle it’s so important to find your little peaceful space under the sky with plants surrounding you & grass grounding you !”

Check out her video here;

A source close to the Deol’s previously said, “The media hounds must stop trying to sniff out a scoop, as there is none. Everyone is at peace. There is no stress in the family. Journalists should stop trying to get Hemaji to talk. She is certainly not commenting on her daughter’s decision to divorce her husband. It is Esha’s life and Hemaji will not meddle. She never has. She is with her daughter now, as she always has been. But Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions.”

Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012 and have two daughters.

