News

Esha Gupta: Was planning to join digital world for long

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 May 2020 10:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Esha Gupta will be making her digital debut with the role of a police officer in "REJCTX2", and she says it is unlike any other character that she has ever portrayed.

"The ‘REJCTX2' poster is finally out and all the actors look really glamorous and fierce like they mean business. I am doing my digital debut with ‘REJCTX2' as a cop, Officer Rene who is glamourous, yet strong, but has a secret which will be revealed later in the show," Esha said.

"Though I have played the character of a police officer before, this one is going to be completely different. From a while now, I've been planning to join the amazing world of digital, and ‘REJCTX2' just felt right for it. I hope my fans catch up with Season 1 and are as thrilled as I am for Season 2, which will premiere on May 14," she added.

Esha will be playing the role of a Singaporean police officer. The second season of the series, directed and produced by Goldie Behl, promises to be high on action and drama. The show will also feature Masi Wali, Anisha Victor, Saadhika Syal, Ayush Khurana, Ridhi Khakhar, Prabhneet Singh, Pooja Shetty and Tanvi Shinde besides Esha and Sumeet Vyas. It will stream on ZEE5.

Tags Esha Gupta REJCTX2 Masi Wali Anisha Victor Saadhika Syal Ayush Khurana Ridhi Khakhar Prabhneet Singh Pooja Shetty TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Making of Jodha Akbar

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Blast from the past: Checkout Shaheer Sheikh...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here