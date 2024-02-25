Ever wondered why Meena Kumari is known as the 'Tradegy Queen of Bollywood'? Here's what happened

MUMBAI: The late Hindi cinema actress Meena Kumari earned the moniker ‘Tragedy Queen of Bollywood’ for her iconic portrayals of melancholic and intensely emotional characters. Renowned for her ability to depict nuanced emotions, her influence on Indian cinema remains enduring. Despite a distinguished 33-year career, marked by historically incomparable performances, her personal life was marred by tragedy.

Born into hardship, Meena Kumari’s early life was fraught with challenges. Her father’s inability to pay the doctor who delivered her led to a precarious start, as he initially left her on the porch before bringing her home. Despite these humble beginnings, Meena Kumari embarked on her film career at the age of 4, eventually rising to become one of the top actresses of her time and amassing considerable wealth.

Throughout the 1950s, Meena Kumari collaborated with esteemed filmmakers, earning popularity and acclaim. However, her career was not without challenges. She objected vehemently when a director mistreated her, leading to an infamous on-screen sequence where the hero purportedly beat her 31 times.

Meena Kumari’s personal life was marked by tumultuous relationships, notably her marriage to filmmaker Kamal Amrohi. Introduced by Ashok Kumar, Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi’s relationship blossomed despite his existing marriage and children. Their union, marred by strict control and reports of domestic violence, ultimately ended in separation.

Tragically, Meena Kumari’s marital struggles took a toll on her health and well-being. Battling alcoholism and declining health, she sought treatment in renowned hospitals in Switzerland and London, where she received a diagnosis of liver cirrhosis. On March 31, 1972, at the age of 38, Meena Kumari passed away, leaving behind a legacy of unparalleled talent and enduring sorrow.

Despite her untimely demise, Meena Kumari’s contributions to Indian cinema continue to be celebrated, while her life story serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges faced by artists in the pursuit of their craft.

Credits - News 18