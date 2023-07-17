Meena Kumari Biopic: OMG! Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra in legal trouble as the late actress’s family set to file a case against the duo for the upcoming biopic: “They have no right to barge in, they are thieves”

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon was last seen on the big screens in Adipurush which failed to make a mark at the box office. The actress has some interesting projects lined up, and now, there have been reports that Kriti will be seen in Meena Kumar’s biopic which will be directed by Manish Malhotra.

This news has not gone down well with the late legendary actress Meena Kumari’s family. Meena Kumari’s late husband-filmmaker Kamal Amrohi’s son Tajdar Amrohi has raised objection over the biopic being made. He told a news portal, “Some industrywalas have become absolutely bankrupt and thieves. They have no right to barge in and step into my territory and domain. They are not just thieves but also DACOITS.”

Tajdar further said, “She(Meena Kumari) was my mom and Kamal Amrohi was my dad. Please ask those people to make a movie on their own parents and I’m sure they will not do so, for they were nobody. Anyway, what they will make would be based on all lies.”

Tajdar further lashed out, “Baba (Kamal Amrohi) passed away twenty nine years ago and Choti Ammi (mother Meena Kumari) died fifty years ago. But they continue to live in people’s minds. I’d say Choti Ammi's most successful films came after she married Baba. Before marriage she worked in mythologicals. It was the advent of Kamal Amrohi in her life that brought on the best phase of her career. It is believed that Baba went and whisked Choti Ammi away from her home for marriage. Not so. It was Choti Ammi who came to Baba’s home. And let me tell you, they fell in love without meeting secretly. During those days lovers from the film industry met in dark corners of studios. Not my parents. Their love blossomed on the phone. His voice was so magnetic that she fell in love with him.”

Speaking of the legal action against the biopic, Tajdar continued, “I’ll go by what my lawyer will tell me. He said to wait. Both me and my sister Rushksar will file a suit.”

