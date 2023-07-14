WOAH! Kriti Sanon to play Meena Kumari in the legendary actress’ biopic? Netizens are not happy with her casting

Reportedly, Kriti Sanon has been roped in to star in the biopic of Meena Kumari which will be directed by Manish Malhotra. However, netizens feel she is a miscast. Read on to know more...
Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI : Kriti Sanon was last seen on the big screens in Adipurush which failed to make a mark at the box office. The actress has some interesting projects lined up, and now, there have been reports that Kriti will be seen in Meena Kumar’s biopic which will be directed by Manish Malhotra.

There’s no doubt that Kriti is a talented actress, but it looks like netizens are not happy with her casting. A netizen tweeted, “I don't think Kriti has the range to portray the pain and sadness in Meena Kumari's life and career.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Kriti is going to be another miscast as meena Kumari.She has 0 resemblance like her pls.She may be a good actress but some roles r not meant to be for all,like Sita it will be another misfit role #KanganaRanaut would have the right choice I feel N fashion designer is director.”

Also Read: Wow! Kriti Sanon announces of first movie under her production, actress to collaborate with Kajol

One more netizen tweeted, “Kareena ya Alia thik rahenge ya TV industry se kisi ko le like dristi dhami or divyanka.” Check out the tweets below...

 

What do you have to have to say about Kriti Sanon’s casting in Meena Kumari’s biopic? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Kriti’s upcoming movies, the actress has Ganapath – Part 1, The Crew, and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor. While Ganapath and her film with Shahid will release this year, The Crew is slated to release next year.  

Also Read: Interesting! Kriti Sanon’s maiden production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’ has a Sushant Singh Rajput connection, read on to find out what

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

