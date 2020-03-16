Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are the OG Don and while the first two instalments of the film have left us impressed, fans are eagerly waiting for Don 3. Amitabh Bachchan's latest post features Bollywood’s Badshah and fans are wondering if this is a hint.

Also Read: Big B on 'Project K': Shooting in two languages 'exciting but monitors apprehension'

Big B took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo can be seen engaged in a conversation. Sharing the snap, Big B wrote, ". and errr continuing in the same vein .. DON (sic)."

Fans soon commented on the picture and asked the duo if this was a hint for Don 3? There has, however, been no official confirmation from the makers.

Also Read: Interesting! This is why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took months to name Aaradhya

A few months back, Farhan Akhtar's photo had gone viral, in which he can be seen penning down a script. Fans speculated that he was working on Don 3. While Big B's Don was released in 1978, SRK's Don and Don 2 were released in 2006 and 2011 respectively.

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra will be released on September 9. Big B will be seen sharing the screen space with SRK, who will be doing a cameo in the film.

Credit: India Today