Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2

Sha Rukh Khan was seen playing the role of Don in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 2, a remake of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s Don

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 16:43
movie_image: 
Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are the OG Don and while the first two instalments of the film have left us impressed, fans are eagerly waiting for Don 3. Amitabh Bachchan's latest post features Bollywood’s Badshah and fans are wondering if this is a hint.

Also Read: Big B on 'Project K': Shooting in two languages 'exciting but monitors apprehension'

Big B took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo can be seen engaged in a conversation. Sharing the snap, Big B wrote, ". and errr continuing in the same vein .. DON (sic)."

Fans soon commented on the picture and asked the duo if this was a hint for Don 3? There has, however, been no official confirmation from the makers.

Also Read: Interesting! This is why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took months to name Aaradhya

A few months back, Farhan Akhtar's photo had gone viral, in which he can be seen penning down a script. Fans speculated that he was working on Don 3. While Big B's Don was released in 1978, SRK's Don and Don 2 were released in 2006 and 2011 respectively.

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra will be released on September 9. Big B will be seen sharing the screen space with SRK, who will be doing a cameo in the film.

Credit: India Today

Bollywood movies Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan Don Goodbye Project K Pathaan Dunki TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 16:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kundali Bhagya: Anger! Anjali to investigate Arjun's deadly accident; will she target the Luthras?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all about cheating and backstabbing each other
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.  The viewers have...
Super Sexy! Avika Gor has amazing collection one piece outfits, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Maddam Sir: Victory! SHO Haseena Malik finds the special chemical used in Trisha’s vermillion
MUMBAI: Viewers of ‘Maddam Sir’ will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns. Earlier we have seen Karishma...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Akriti spills poison and stops Charu from taking a decision, Golu stands firm
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Shocking Twist! Yuvaan to throw away the engagement ring, wants to marry Banni instead
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Recent Stories
Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2
Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2
Latest Video