Excitement! Rajkumar Hirani presents Vicky Kaushal in a surprising way, can we expect the same in Dunki

MUMBAI: The movie Dunki that has superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role is the current headline and talk of the town. The movie which is directed by Munna Bhai MBBS, PK and 3 Idiots director Rajkumar Hirani has some amazing star cast like Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu along with the superstar. After the blockbuster run of the movies like Jawan and Pathaan, all the fans are now eagerly looking forward to the third potential blockbuster of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier we have seen the teaser, trailer and few songs from the movie Dunki which is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience already, another subject of conversation with regards to the movie Dunki is the actor Vicky Kaushal which is less to be seen in the teaser and the trailer of the movie, well we won't be wrong in saying that we are getting the vibe that the actor’s character will be a big surprise element in the movie.

It is the beauty of the Rajkumar Hirani who has always given such a fantastic character to the actor Vicky Kaushal, in the movie Sanju, Vicky Kaushal’s character Kamli has become one of the most love characters till today in Indian cinema and can we expect the same from the movie Dunki as we are going to see this collaboration of Rajkumar Hirani and Vicky Kaushal once again in the movie.

We won't be wrong in saying that Rajkumar Hirani presents his actors in the best way possible and the same can be expected from Vicky Kaushal's character in the movie Dunki. There are many reports already which are stating that Vicky Kaushal's character in the movie is a surprise in the movie.

Movie Dunki is all set to hit the big screen on 21st December.

