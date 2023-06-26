Exciting! After The Kerala Story, Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah come together for another thought provoking project titled ‘Bastar’

MUMBAI: The Kerala Story directed by Sudipto Sen did unbelievable business at the box office and Adah Sharma who plays the lead role became an overnight star. The film broke all records and became one of the highest grossing films of all times and earned Rs. 256Cr net at the Box office.

Also Read: Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend

Sudipto is now joining hands with the film’s producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah for a new film named Bastar. The makers made the film’s announcement with a poster that depicts a calm environment with a red flag in one corner and a gun. Not much is known about the film except that it is inspired by a true story. Makers captioned it as, “Hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm”

Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah#SunshinePictures pic.twitter.com/3qQVxKpCcG — Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicture) June 26, 2023

Vipul is known for his films like 'Aankhen’, Holiday, Force, Commando, ‘Waqt’, ‘Namastey London’, ‘Singh Is King’, 'The Kerala Story', Sanak, blackbuster web show Human, amongst many others.

Also Read: SC stays West Bengal order banning the film 'The Kerala Story' (Lead)

Bastar is backed by Sunshine pictures pvt ltd in association with Last monk media and will release on 5th April 2024.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Zee News