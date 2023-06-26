Exciting! After The Kerala Story, Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah come together for another thought provoking project titled ‘Bastar’

Sudipto is now joining hands with the film’s producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah for a new film named Bastar.
MUMBAI: The Kerala Story directed by Sudipto Sen did unbelievable business at the box office and Adah Sharma who plays the lead role became an overnight star. The film broke all records and became one of the highest grossing films of all times and earned Rs. 256Cr net at the Box office. 

Sudipto is now joining hands with the film's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah for a new film named Bastar. The makers made the film's announcement with a poster that depicts a calm environment with a red flag in one corner and a gun. Not much is known about the film except that it is inspired by a true story. Makers captioned it as, "Hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm"

Vipul is known for his films like 'Aankhen’, Holiday, Force, Commando, ‘Waqt’, ‘Namastey London’, ‘Singh Is King’, 'The Kerala Story', Sanak, blackbuster web show Human, amongst many others.   

Bastar is backed by Sunshine pictures pvt ltd in association with Last monk media and will release on 5th April 2024. 

