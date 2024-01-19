Exciting! Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's teaser to be unveiled digitally on January 24, 2024

MUMBAI: The action-packed teaser for Ali Abbas Zafar's Eid 2024 release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is now in production. The popular news portal revealed that the teaser for the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led film Fighter will debut around Republic Day 2024 and be shown on a large screen. Fans of Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar have been eagerly awaiting the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan for the past few days.

Popular news outlet reports state that on January 24, 2024, Pooja Entertainment (Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani) and Ali Abbas Zafar are set to release an action-packed teaser for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

“The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser drops digitally on January 24, 2024. It’s a big-scale teaser introducing the audience to the world of this Eid 2024 entertainer and the makers are confident to grab the attention of the audience with their first official communication. It’s a teaser spanning over 100 seconds and will see a montage of action with scale and character build-up. The teaser will screen with Fighter at select properties across India,” revealed a source close to the development.

Insiders claim that both Akshay and Tiger, the leads, will appear in the teaser in a new avatar; however, there is yet to receive information on Prithviraj Sukumaran, the antagonist, in the same avatar. “It’s a sleek teaser and the ones who have seen it are surprised with the look and feel of the world that the makers have created. It’s grand on the scale and production values, with the larger-than-life presentation of the two protagonists,” the source added.

The most ambitious movie produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani under the Pooja Entertainment label is called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and it is scheduled to be released in theaters on the weekend of Eid 2024.

The team is currently in Jordan filming the three Vishal Mishra-composed songs for the movie, even though the edit is still locked. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be Akshay Kumar's first movie to hit theaters after Six months which is a significant interval for Khiladi to maintain exclusivity before the event story takes over.

