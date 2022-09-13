Exciting! Anupam Kher’s post with Uunchai co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani Create a Buzz

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher shared pictures on Instagram on Tuesday, with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani, his co-stars from the upcoming movie Uunchai. In two of the photos, the film's director Sooraj Barjatya was also visible with them.

Sharing the set of photos, he expresses his excitement saying that this is one of the films which feels impossible until it is done. He feels lucky to be a part of such a special film which is directed by none other than Sooraj Barjatya.

Anupam Kher, who was seen in the blockbuster The Kashmir Files earlier this year, opted for a grey suit with a white shirt. Boman Irani, who made his OTT debut with Masoom this year, was seen dressed in a light grey suit that he paired with a black shirt. While the Brahmastra star Amitabh Bachchan was seen wearing a collared charcoal suit.

Also read - Wow! Check out what Anupam Kher had to say about working with Kangana Ranaut in ‘Emergency’

Sooraj Barjatya, who heads Rajshri Productions, makes his comeback to film direction after seven years after his last directorial Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. The director joined the three veteran actors in a couple of photos and was seen having a fun time.

As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's industry friends reacted to them through the comment section. They cannot wait to see the three great actors together on screen.

Boman Irani also posted one of the pictures on his own Instagram handle showing his gratitude and excitement to be a part of the film. Senior Bachchan unveiled the first poster of the upcoming film on the occasion of Friendship Day last month.

The film is set to release this year on November 11. Are you excited?

Also read - Anupam Kher praises 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect': 'Outstanding, Moving, Inspirational'

Credits – DNA

For more updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.