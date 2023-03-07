Exciting! Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani is dating THIS actress, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Actor Abhimanyu Dassani impressed one and all with his amazing performances in films like Nikamma, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, among others. He has been in the limelight for his interesting choice of films and also for another reason. He has been making headlines for dating a talented actress.

We are talking about Scam 1992 actress Shreya Dhanwanthary. The duo worked together in Nausikhiye, and fell in love after that. The duo reportedly got close after their month-long shoot in Bhopal. As per reports the two are pretty serious about each other but neither has confirmed their relationship.



Abhimanyu made his debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota in 2018 and has been part of many films. Shreya has been part of projects like Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, The Family Man and Why Cheat India, among others.



Speaking of Nausikhiye, the film is written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi and is helmed by Santosh Singh.

