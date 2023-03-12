Exciting! Emraan Hashmi spills the beans if his character Aatish in Tiger 3 will have a spin off in the YRF Spy Universe

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame and recognition with films like Murder, The Dirty Picture, Jannat, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Zeher and many more. Recently, Emraan was seen in a never in a never before seen avatar in the film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Speaking of playing negative roles, Emraan said, “I have always had a fascination for antagonists, not just as an actor but as a viewer too. I have played a handful of them in my career earlier. I see the appeal and I understand it’s lot to do with the unpredictability of the character. There is an intrigue in that on how someone can go that far because generally in our lives, we tend to play safe.”

He further said, “I have always played grey characters because I feel we all somewhere function in areas of grey. Like they always say that it’s not good to be too nice because the world will trample on you. I think the ethos today is that you have to be a little bad sometimes. There lies an area of grey. I’m sure we have all done things in our lives that we are not proud of. That is a reflection of how my characters are portrayed on screen. Even with Aatish, from his perspective, there is justification to why he is doing what he is. He is not a unidimensional villain.”

Speaking of his character Aatish having a spin off, he said, “Why not? You can always have a prequel or see his life the way it was because he wanted to avenge and go against Tiger. It could be somewhere down the line he intercepts other protagonists. This is the beauty of a cinematic universe, the spy universe. You have different characters merging into stories with their back stories stemming prequels and sequels. It’s a new experiment for our audience and so far so good. It’s worked in Hollywood with Marvel.”

