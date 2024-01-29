Exciting! Fighter director Siddharth Anand addresses sequel possibilities for Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's starrer film

Fighter was the first film that Roshan and Padukone worked on together, although it was Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand's third picture together following War and Bang Bang. Within 4 days of its release, the movie has already made over Rs 100 crore in the domestic box office.
movie_image: 
Siddharth Anand

MUMBAI: The box office response to the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film Fighter has been overwhelmingly positive. The film's breathtaking sights, ensemble cast performances, chemistry, thrilling aerial sequences, and general handling have all been praised by viewers.

Director Siddharth Anand has been candid about whether he intends to make a Fighter sequel in the wake of the film's popularity. In an interview with a well-known news source, filmmaker Siddharth Anand discussed whether he is considering a Fighter sequel.

He stated, "Yeah, that audience will decide. Abhi dekhte hain abhi 3 hi din hue hain. I think audience ka pyaar will decide what we will do, and we would love to make Fighter 2 a larger story. We have some great ideas that we want to put it down to."

However, he also made the point that he is one of the few directors who hasn't made a sequel yet and that he never gets enthusiastic about making them. He went on say that, "Every director in this country or rather one of the top directors of the country has all made sequels. There is no director who has not made a sequel. So, I am probably the one who has not made a sequel, and I am refraining from that. I don't want to make sequels yet."

He went on to say that he enjoys developing original characters and tales and that sequels are a familiar territory for him. "You start relying on the nostalgia and try to match that vo mujhe maza nahin, that's where my stagnation will happen. I feel that I may be wrong, but I want to just keep challenging myself," the Pathaan director said.

In addition to Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in important parts, Fighter was released on January 25, 2024.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

