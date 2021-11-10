EXCITING! Lara Dutta introduces her new reel family of Raos in Hiccups and Hookups

MUMBAI: After creating uproar with her stint as ACP Saumya Shukla in Hundred, Lara Dutta announced her next web project titled, Hiccups and Hookups, which is releasing as Lionsgate Play’s first Indian original project.

Two days ago, actor Rajkummar Rao introduced the news Raos in town, warning the audience to beware of this crazy family. He said, “Ghabrao, jaan bachao! The new Raos are making an entry with their chaotic clan on @LionsgatePlay’s first Indian original, #HiccupsAndHookups. A bold & edgy family drama, starring the gorgeous @larabhupathi, ever-so-cool @_prat, and spunky @shinnova_19. Catch this crazy family in action, only on @lionsgateplayin from 26th November onwards. Stay tuned! #HiccupsAndHookups.”

In this introduction video, Lara is introduced as the sister in the Rao family named Vasu Rao who is a modern Indian woman but confused in her love life. Prateik Babbar is introduced as Akhil Rao who thinks of himself as a love guru and the fresh talent Shinnova as Kay who wants a successful love life but is unable to do so.

Taking to her Instagram, Lara introduced her new onscreen family through the show’s first poster, writing, “When nothing goes fine, you gotta have some wine! Aur Rao family mein, craziness ki there’s no end-line!! Kya baat hai! Kya baat hai! Am I the best or am I the bestest?”

Hiccups and Hookups is directed by Kunal Kohli and will start streaming on Lionsgate Play on November 26.

