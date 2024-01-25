Exciting! Preity Zinta all set for a cinematic return alongside Sunny Deol in 'Lahore 1947’? Deets Inside!

MUMBAI: In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Preity Zinta was one of Bollywood's most well-liked actresses. She starred in several popular movies, including Veer Zara and Kal Ho Na Ho. She decided to go to Los Angeles, USA, after getting married. Since then, she hasn't been spotted in any Bollywood movies, and her fans are excited about her return. According to the most recent sources, Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 will soon make its eagerly anticipated return.

(Also read: Preity Zinta left 'Soldier' climax shoot midway to take her Psychology exams)

The actress was seen on Wednesday, January 24, in Mumbai. It was said that she was there for a look test at a studio. Preity looked amazing in a salwar suit of pastel pink. As to a popular news portal article, the actress was there at the studio for a look test for the film Lahore 1947. According to the source, the actress is most likely to return with this movie, which stars Sunny Deol.

Previously, Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol worked together on a number of iconic movies, like Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz, and Bhaiyaji Superhit, to mention a few. With Gadar 2, Sunny Deol made a spectacular return last year. At the box office, the movie was an enormous hit. Thus, Aamir Khan extended to him an offer for Lahore 1947.

When Aamir Khan came to the success party of Gadar 2, he came to me and said that he wanted to meet me. I surprisingly asked myself what it was all about, and the next day we met, we discussed some ideas and possibilities for cooperation, and after the conclusion, we came to this project, and that’s how it happened,” Sunny told Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 8. The movie's co-producer is Aamir Khan.

In 2023, Preity's film Kal Ho Na Ho celebrated its 20th anniversary. The actress who played Naina, Preity, posted a moving message on social media about the movie. The "saddest happy film" she had ever worked on, in her words, was Kal Ho Naa Ho.

(Also read: Preity Zinta shocks her fans with her recent appearance; netizens say, "Omg I couldn't recognize her")

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit: - News 18