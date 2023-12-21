Exciting! Raghav Juyal discloses 'Kill' has given him a new identity; Says ‘A character I've never explored before…’

MUMBAI: In the next film 'Kill,' actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, who began his career with the movie 'Sonali Cable,' plans to redefine himself. Juyal claims that the film has given him a new identity. As he considers his journeys, Raghav says, "The movie 'Kill' has given me a new identity as a villain, a character I've never explored before. This role not only challenges me as an actor but has also become a cornerstone in my evolution as a performer."

(Also read: Raghav Juyal: 'I didn't go away, took a conscious call to hone a craft'

The actor continues, "From my early days in 'Sonali Cable' to gracing the stage of a dance reality show, and now embracing a full-time actor's life, this journey has been nothing short of remarkable. People see me a certain way, as this sweet nice guy, which in reality Iâ€™m."

Raghav is thrilled to receive this from the makers, "opportunity to do something so far different from what I have done before". Tanya Maniktala and Lakshya are also featured in the movie. 'Kill' is produced by the dynamic team of Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, and will be released in India the following year.

Under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment is a project called 'Kill.' Nikhil Nagesh Bhat wrote and directed the movie, which seems to be an exciting ride with amazing performances from a talented ensemble cast that includes Tanya Maniktala and Lakshya.

With Raghav Juyal in a never-before-seen role that will keep you on the edge of your seat, 'Kill' is set to deliver a cinematic experience that will redefine action in Indian cinema.

(Also read: What! Raghav Juyal reveals how being on a Salman Khan film set feels like

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Prokerala