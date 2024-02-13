Exciting! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Jewel Thief

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are talented stars in their own right. The duo are now coming together for the very first time in an upcoming project titled Jewel Thief. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. The name might sound familiar as it is also the title of Dev Anand’s 1967 film Jewel Thief but the makers have confirmed that it has nothing to do with the classic and the similarity ends with the title.

Also Read-Must read! Saif Ali Khan opens up about the failure of Adipurush

Jewel Thief will be produced under Siddharth’s production house Marflix. There were rumors that the film will be a money heist but it will be a high octane action film where Saif will play a character who races against time for a rescue mission while Jaideep will play the antagonist.

A source close to the project said, “While the film is titled Jewel Thief, it has got nothing to do with the original film starring the legendary Dev Anand. Siddharth Anand had this title registered under his banner and believes that the tile is apt for the subject of this Robbie Grewal directorial.”

Jewel Thief promises an edge of the seat thrilling action ride. On the work front, Saif will be seen in Devara as an antagonist while Jaideep has Maharaja, Ikkis and another untitled film with Saif.

Also Read-What! Saif Ali Khan reveals about the time Sanjay Leela Bhansali replaced him in a film without his knowledge

For more news from the world of cinema, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-News9live