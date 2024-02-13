Exciting! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Jewel Thief

The name might sound familiar as it is also the title of Dev Anand’s 1967 film Jewel Thief but the makers have confirmed that it has nothing to do with the classic and the similarity ends with the title.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 15:43
movie_image: 
Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are talented stars in their own right. The duo are now coming together for the very first time in an upcoming project titled Jewel Thief. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. The name might sound familiar as it is also the title of Dev Anand’s 1967 film Jewel Thief but the makers have confirmed that it has nothing to do with the classic and the similarity ends with the title.

Also Read-Must read! Saif Ali Khan opens up about the failure of Adipurush

Jewel Thief will be produced under Siddharth’s production house Marflix. There were rumors that the film will be a money heist but it will be a high octane action film where Saif will play a character who races against time for a rescue mission while Jaideep will play the antagonist. 

A source close to the project said, “While the film is titled Jewel Thief, it has got nothing to do with the original film starring the legendary Dev Anand. Siddharth Anand had this title registered under his banner and believes that the tile is apt for the subject of this Robbie Grewal directorial.”

Jewel Thief promises an edge of the seat thrilling action ride. On the work front, Saif will be seen in Devara as an antagonist while Jaideep has Maharaja, Ikkis and another untitled film with Saif.

Also Read-What! Saif Ali Khan reveals about the time Sanjay Leela Bhansali replaced him in a film without his knowledge

For more news from the world of cinema, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-News9live

Saif Ali Khan Jaideep Ahlawat Jewel Thief Siddharth Anand MARFLIX MAHARAJ Devara Ikkis Jaane Jaan Adipurush Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 15:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exciting! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Jewel Thief
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are talented stars in their own right. The duo are now coming together for...
Whoa! Sara Ali Khan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan to premier on Prime Video on March 21st
MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan has been in the news for a while now. The film stars Sara Ali...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Adnan Khan roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya on Zee Tv
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Exclusive: Child actress Rudrani to enter Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some freshly baked news and gossip from the world of Television, OTT projects and...
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Wow! Couple to have a eco-friendly wedding in Goa
MUMBAI: Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they...
Woah! It is going to be a remake vs remake, Vedaa vs Sarfira
MUMBAI: Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it...
Recent Stories
Saif Ali Khan
Exciting! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Jewel Thief
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rakul
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Wow! Couple to have a eco-friendly wedding in Goa
sarfira
Woah! It is going to be a remake vs remake, Vedaa vs Sarfira
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar's Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru gets a new title, here is when the movie will release
Urvashi Rautella
Trolled! "Who wears this for airport" netizens trolls actress Urvashi Rautella for her dressing sense
Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal
Announcement! Are you ready for the title track from the Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk? Here’s what you need to know
Alina Sen
Sexy! These clicks of actress Alina Sen will surely make your jaws drop