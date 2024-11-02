Must read! Saif Ali Khan opens up about the failure of Adipurush

MUMBAI: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was one of the biggest debacles of the year 2023. The film not only fell flat at the box office but also received massive criticism for the way the film was made. Director Om Raut was bashed for bad direction, while the film's VFX and dialogues were also labeled as highly crass. Now, in a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan, who played the role of Ravana in the Om Raut film, opened up about the failure of Adipurush.

In an interview with Film Companion, Saif Aki Khan quoted the example of Adipurush by stating that people often laud actors when they opt for unique roles and characters. However, when those risks turn into failure and you fall on your face, it's actually not a good risk. He also stated that one can be extremely careful but still can't avoid failures. Saif said one can just move on from the failures.

In the same interview, Saif Ali Khan boldly accepted that he is aware and has no qualms in accepting that he is not a star enough who can guarantee Box Office success. The actor shares that he likes being realistic. He mentioned that he knows he isn't a star and doesn't even intend to be so. Saif stated that his parents are bigger stars than him, yet he never saw them having any starry airs, and hence he too has not been too attached to the tag of stardom. He stated that apart from being a star, there's so much more in life which actually matters, and his focus is more towards those things.

Saif Ali Khan may not have a lucrative Bollywood career like fellow actors Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar, but he certainly is one of the most intellectual and relatable actors in Bollywood. The Adipurush actor comes across as an extremely secure and happy person with whatever life has offered him. He is rarely seen attending parties and is often seen traveling and chilling with his family and extremely close friends. Due to his low-key profile, he has rarely been part of any controversies.

