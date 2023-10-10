Exciting! Salman Khan introduces the first look and the poster of Katrina Kaif aka Zoya from the Spy Universe

The first solo poster of Katrina Kaif as Zoya from the YRF Spy universe is out and the actress is looking bad*ss as the action diva
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Upcoming film Tiger 3 is indeed one of the much awaited movies of the Year. The movie that has superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the leading role in one of the biggest releases of the year. Tiger 3 as we all know is the 5th movie in the YRF Spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan. This action thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The teaser of the movie which was out as the Tiger ka message was immensely loved by the fans and audience, and all eyes are on the trailer of the movie. We have loved the solo poster of Salman Khan as Tiger and today finally the solo poster of Katrina Kaif as Zoya is out and it was Salman Khan who has introduced Zoya to fans and audience once again.

Indeed the actress Katrina Kaif is looking as fit as ever and looking bad*ss in this action avatar, this poster promises that we are going to see our actress Katrina Kaif in action avatar once again and this time it will be at a different level. This poster is a complete treat for all the fans of the actress and we shall look forward to see more of the material from the movie.

Tiger 3 also has Emran Hashmi along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the movie will also have an extended cameo of superstar Shahrukh Khan as Pathaan, well there many reports that are saying we might see Hrithik Roshan as Kabir as this the continuation of the events. The trailer of the movie will be out on 16th October.

What are your views on this poster and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

