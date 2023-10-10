Finally! Dhak Dhak: Taapsee Pannu reacts to the rumours about her separation from Dia Mirza and Ratna Pathak Starrer film

Taapsee Pannu encountered opposition from the co-producing studio when she tried to get involved in the cinema release promotion of her significant motion picture, Dhak Dhak. The actor from Dunki finally spoke out about the situation.
Taapsee Pannu

MUMBAI: Outsiders Films was founded by actress Taapsee Pannu and her business partner Pranjal Khandhdiya. Additionally, Taapsee previously claimed that the production firm aims to create material that is both entertaining and important. Blurr, their first production under the Outsiders Films label, starred Taapsee Pannu. In collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, they will release their following movie, Dhak Dhak, on October 13. Taapsee Pannu encountered opposition from the co-producing studio when she tried to get involved in the cinema release promotion of her significant motion picture, Dhak Dhak. The actor from Dunki finally spoke out about the situation.

On her social media, Taapsee Pannu had been aggressively posting and promoting Dhak Dhak, but she recently deleted these posts, sparking rumors that she was no longer supporting the movie. According to a report from a well-known news source, Taapsee Pannu spoke candidly about the subject, saying, “I can’t say anything right now. I’m just waiting for the film, and audiences to see the labour of our hard work and love. I don’t want it to have a mark of any toxicity.”

In addition, a source told the portal about the situation and stated, “Taapsee distanced herself from the promotions of the film because she didn’t want to be road rolled by a studio just because they have recovered their investment (by selling digital rights). As a producer, she wanted a say in packaging a film and releasing a film. She’s hurt that a few salaried professionals are dumping her film down the drain because they have zero emotional investment in it. She didn’t want to be conveniently used and then bulldozed when needed.”

The source continued, “They kept telling her it’s just a token release, and is mainly for people to watch it on OTT, so she should not bother about theatre. For any producer, director and team, who got this kind of cast together in a day and age when it’s so difficult to get an ensemble cast like this, not getting support from the studio is the last thing they expected. And it’s so dad for the cast and crew who went on this extremely excruciating journey on road. She (Taapsee) felt let down by the studio who was supposed to do a basic job of marketing a film, and they released the trailer just four days before the film is due to release.”

Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja collaborated on the script for the movie Dhak Dhak, which Dudeja also directed. Under the auspices of BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions, and Viacom18 Studios, it is produced by Taapsee Pannu, Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, and Pranjal Khandhdiya. Several sites were used to film the movie, including New Delhi, Greater Noida, Manali, Leh, and Ladakh. The movie is slated to hit theaters on October 13 and stars Fatima Sana Sheikh, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Pinkvilla

Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu hot pictures Dunki Shah Rukh Khan phir aayi Haseen Dillruba Vikrant Massey Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan Pratik Gandhi Movie News Bollywood TV OTT TellyChakkar
