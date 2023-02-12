Exciting! Silk Smitha’s biopic announced by Chandrika Ravi on her birth anniversary, check out first look

MUMBAI : Popular Australian-Indian actor, model and dancer Chandrika Ravi announced her next film on Instagram, and it is the biopic of none other than the late Silk Smitha. On the occasion of Silk’s birth anniversary on 2nd December, she made this announcement of the film titled ‘Silk Smitha, The Untold Story’

Recreating Silk Smitha’s most famous pose in the first poster of the film, Chandrika wrote, “Happy 63rd birthday to the timeless beauty, Silk Smitha. With the blessings of her family, it is with immense gratitude that we share with the world her untold story.”

In the poster, it is mentioned that the film will release in 2024 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, malayalam and Kannada. Chandrika made her Tamil debut in 2018 with the film Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. Her Telugu debut was in 2019 with the filmChikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. However, her special number Maa Bava Manobhavalu in Veera Simha Reddy.

Silk Smitha died a tragic death by suicide in 1996. She appeared in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films.

Credit-HindustanTimes



