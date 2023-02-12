Exciting! Silk Smitha’s biopic announced by Chandrika Ravi on her birth anniversary, check out first look

On the occasion of Silk’s birth anniversary on 2nd December, she made this announcement of the film titled ‘Silk Smitha, The Untold Story’
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:41
movie_image: 
Silk Smitha

MUMBAI : Popular Australian-Indian actor, model and dancer Chandrika Ravi announced her next film on Instagram, and it is the biopic of none other than the late Silk Smitha. On the occasion of Silk’s birth anniversary on 2nd December, she made this announcement of the film titled ‘Silk Smitha, The Untold Story’

Also Read-OMG! THIS actress married at 14 and tragically died by the age of 35, guess who

Recreating Silk Smitha’s most famous pose in the first poster of the film, Chandrika wrote, “Happy 63rd birthday to the timeless beauty, Silk Smitha. With the blessings of her family, it is with immense gratitude that we share with the world her untold story.”

In the poster, it is mentioned that the film will release in 2024 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, malayalam and Kannada. Chandrika made her Tamil debut in 2018 with the film Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. Her Telugu debut was in 2019 with the filmChikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. However, her special number Maa Bava Manobhavalu in Veera Simha Reddy.

Also Read-Shocking! Unveiling the Tragic Tale of THIS actress, worked in 450 films and unfortunately died at the age of 35, survivor of Domestic Violence

Silk Smitha died a tragic death by suicide in 1996. She appeared in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-HindustanTimes 


 

Silk Smitha CHANDRIKA RAVI biopic Sadma Sridevi Jayaram Sankaran Tamil series Sweet Kaaram Coffee Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
MasterChef India Season 8 : Congratulations! Meet the finalists of this season one of them to be crowned as the winner of this season
MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as...
Anupamaa: OMG! Shah Family feels concerned about Dimpy's closeness with Titu
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal is indeed one of the brilliant talents we have in the acting space, the actor with his...
Wow: Pranali Rathod’s statement earrings are every girl’s true gem!
MUMBAI : If there is one piece of jewellery which is easy to wear and is an out and out true investment for a woman, it...
Animal on OTT: Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor starrer on Netflix to include deleted scenes from the film
MUMBAI : The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they...
Box Office! From Animal to Adipurush: Top 5 highest opening day grosser of 2023
MUMBAI : The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is off to a scintillating start at the Box Office since its release on...
Recent Stories
Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
Animal to Adipurush
Box Office! From Animal to Adipurush: Top 5 highest opening day grosser of 2023
Daana Veera Soora Karna
Must Read! From Daana Veera Soora Karna to Lagaan, movies with longest runtime in Indian Cinema
The Dirty Picture
Wow! Celebrating 12 Years of 'The Dirty Picture': A Cinematic Victory
Suhana Khan
OMG! Suhana Khan opens up on how she copes up with trolls; Says ‘I think actually what helps me ironically…’
Vicky Kaushal
Must read! “The next national award for the actor” netizens on the performance of Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur