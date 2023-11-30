Exciting! Tiger vs Pathaan: Check out what Salman Khan Has to say about His collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI : During an interview, Salman Khan is now enjoying the success of his most recent film, Tiger 3, was asked about the details of Tiger vs. Pathaan, and Bhaijaan's response was really heartfelt. In response to a question concerning the filming of the Salman and Shah Rukh Khan movie, he stated, "When this film comes out, I think they'll have to carry whistles in theatres because they'll get tired of whistling." When Salman was asked about Tiger vs. Pathaan would get released, he responded, "jabh aegi tabh aegi."

(Also read: Must Read! Tiger vs Pathaan not shelved, movie is very much in the making, read more

It's a major event to have Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together in a feature-length movie, and the anticipation surrounding this project was immense. Aditya Chopra was rumored to be conducting a combined narration of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Tiger vs. Pathaan’ at YRF. Nevertheless, rumors are circulating that the highly anticipated movie was already presented to the two celebrities during two different meetings over a month ago.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have already heard the script for ‘Tiger vs. Pathaan.’ According to sources, the script for ‘Tiger vs. Pathaan’ has been locked, and the team will begin prepping in November in preparation for the film's March next year. This comes after Aditya Chopra told the megastars about the project. Yes, in March 2024, the movie will begin production.

Earlier, A source revealed, “Tiger vs Pathaan’s script is locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script. This film is a huge milestone moment because it sees the two giants of Indian cinema come together for a full-fledged film after their box-office juggernaut 'Karan Arjun'. They had to first love the script and get convinced that it has the goods to satisfy the expectations of people about their big on-screen reunion.”

(Also read:Wow! The climax of Tiger 3 is the setup of Tiger vs Pathaan?

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Latestly