Exciting! Upcoming Bollywood movies that are based on sports

MUMBAI:Many Bollywood films like Lagaan, Chak De India, Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Gold, 83, and others were set against the backdrop of sports. Well, post the pandemic, not many films based on sports have done well at the box office.

However, now Bollywood is all set to offer us many movies that are set against the backdrop of sports. Check out the list below…

Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda Xpress is a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be getting an OTT release, and the BTS video of the movie has already grabbed everyone’s attention.

Maidaan

After getting delayed multiple times, finally Maidaan is all set to release on 23rd June 2023. The teaser of the film was released recently, and it has received a good response.

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in a movie titled Mr and Mrs Mahi which is being directed by Sharan Sharma. The shooting of the film is currently going on and moviegoers are excited about it.

The biopic of Sourav Ganguly has been in the news for the past many months. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor has been confirmed for the movie. But, we are still waiting for the announcement. Also, for the promotions of TJMM, Ranbir had met Ganguly and that had added fuel to the fire to speculations of the actor playing the lead role in the former cricketer’s biopic.

Which sports-based film are you excited for?



