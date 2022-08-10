Exciting! Upcoming Bollywood movies that are based on sports

From Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan to Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda Xpress, Bollywood is all set to offer us some sports-based movies. Check out the list below…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Exciting! Upcoming Bollywood movies that are based on sports

MUMBAI:Many Bollywood films like Lagaan, Chak De India, Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Gold, 83, and others were set against the backdrop of sports. Well, post the pandemic, not many films based on sports have done well at the box office.

However, now Bollywood is all set to offer us many movies that are set against the backdrop of sports. Check out the list below…

Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda Xpress is a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be getting an OTT release, and the BTS video of the movie has already grabbed everyone’s attention.

Also Read: Interesting! Teaser of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan impresses the actor's fans, but a few netizens feel that it is giving Gold vibes

Maidaan

After getting delayed multiple times, finally Maidaan is all set to release on 23rd June 2023. The teaser of the film was released recently, and it has received a good response.

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in a movie titled Mr and Mrs Mahi which is being directed by Sharan Sharma. The shooting of the film is currently going on and moviegoers are excited about it.

Sourav Ganguly biopic

The biopic of Sourav Ganguly has been in the news for the past many months. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor has been confirmed for the movie. But, we are still waiting for the announcement. Also, for the promotions of TJMM, Ranbir had met Ganguly and that had added fuel to the fire to speculations of the actor playing the lead role in the former cricketer’s biopic.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to be attached with 'Bholaa'

Which sports-based film are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below…
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Maidaan Ajay Devgn Anushka Sharma Chakda Xpress Mr And Mrs Mahi Janhvi Kapoor Rajkummar Rao Sourav Ganguly Ranbir Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exciting! Upcoming Bollywood movies that are based on sports
MUMBAI:Many Bollywood films like Lagaan, Chak De India, Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Gold, 83, and others were set...
Exclusive! Yash Patnaik reveals, “There’s one period thriller that we are doing for one of the biggest platforms in the world”
MUMBAI:Yash Patnaik is a popular producer who has produced many TV shows and has also been making a mark on OTT...
Interesting! From the first silent movie to the first kissing scene on screen; here are some facts about Indian cinema you might not know
MUMBAI:In 2013, 100 years of Indian cinema was celebrated as Raja Harishchandra, a silent film considered to be the...
Anupamaa: Sad! Bhavesh tries to cheer up Anupama; Kanta tensed
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! What will be the outcome of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush?
MUMBAI:Adipurush is one film that has been the talk of the town from the day it was announced. The Prabhas and Kriti...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Surprsing! Angad takes a stand for Sahiba!
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale- a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Exciting! Upcoming Bollywood movies that are based on sports
Exciting! Upcoming Bollywood movies that are based on sports

Latest Video

Related Stories
Interesting! From the first silent movie to the first kissing scene on screen; here are some facts about Indian cinema you might
Interesting! From the first silent movie to the first kissing scene on screen; here are some facts about Indian cinema you might not know
Must Read! What will be the outcome of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush?
Must Read! What will be the outcome of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush?
Raj Kundra
Oh No! Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra test covid positive
court case against him
What! Salman Khan gets relief in the 2019 court case against him filed by a journalist - Deets Inside
Teaser of Ajay Devgn
Interesting! Teaser of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan impresses the actor's fans, but a few netizens feel that it is giving Gold vibes
ollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully
WOW! Bollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully