Interesting! Teaser of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan impresses the actor's fans, but a few netizens feel that it is giving Gold vibes

The teaser of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been released. While the actor’s fans are impressed with it, a few netizens are comparing it with Akshay Kumar’s Gold.
MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been in the making for the past many years. The pandemic was surely a hurdle for the film, but later also it has been delayed multiple times. Now, finally, the movie is slated to release on 23rd June 2023, and fans are hoping that it won’t get delayed again.

Today, the makers of Maidaan have released the teaser of the film which will be attached with Ajay starrer Bholaa which has hit the big screens today. The actor took to Twitter to share the teaser and wrote, “#Maidaan mein utrenge Gyarah par dikhenge Ek. A True Story.”


While on social media some people are loving the teaser, some are saying that the movie is giving Gold vibes. Gold starring Akshay Kumar was a sports drama based on hockey, and Maidaan is a sports drama based on football. However, as both the movies are period films that’s why netizens might be feeling that Maidaan is giving Gold vibes.

Check out the tweets below...


 
Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan also stars Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The film is set in the golden era of Indian football (1952–1962), and Ajay will be seen playing the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the movie.

Before Priyamani, Dasara actress Keerthy Suresh was supposed to star in the film, but she opted out of it. The movie was supposed to be her Bollywood debut.

Are you excited for Maidaan? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

