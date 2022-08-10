Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers

Bholaa, which has Ajay Devgn in the leading role along with Tabu, has finally hit the big screens and here's the complete review of the movie.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 14:37
movie_image: 
BHOLA

MUMBAI :Movie Bholaa, which is directed by Ajay Devgan, has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The movie, which has the actor in the leading role, along with Tabu, is a remake of the popular South movie Kathi, which had Karthi in the leading role. The movie also has some amazing star cast like Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra and Amala Paul, who is making her Bollywood debut.

Ever since the trailer was out, fans were eagerly looking forward to the unique direction of Ajay Devgn and it has everyone's attention since it is action oriented. Today, the movie has hit the big screens and here's the complete review of the movie.

Talking about the premise, it is based on a single night where Bholaa, played by Ajay Devgn, is eagerly waiting to meet his daughter next day in the morning. But, he has to fulfill the conditions laid by the police inspector, played by Tabu, in order to meet his daughter. What happens in this one night is something that is shown with some thrill and action in the film.

Talking about the screenplay, it is great, but it dips in between. But, the BGM and the strong performances does not allow you to get bored. On the other hand, the direction is done brilliantly by Ajay Devgn.

Talking about the performances, it is out and out an Ajay Devgn show. The actor shines in his titular character once again. We see Ajay Devgn in a unique avatar and it was good to see the him performing some amazing action on the big screen. Another name that definitely grabbed the attention apart from the actor Ajay Devgn is Deepak Dobiryal. Deepak plays the negative character and it was a treat to watch him. He steals the show whenever he appears. Tabu was seen playing a police inspector and she was decent on her part. Sanjay Mishra, whose is seen in bits and pieces, definitely shines towards the climax. Also, Vineet Kumar has less to offer, but the actor was brilliant.

Talking about the positive part of the movie, it has to be the action. The movie is a complete visual treat for all action lovers. The camera work and the direction is brilliant. As we have noticed the direction of Ajay Devgn in his previous movies, we know that he has his own unique way to direct movies. The Ajay Devgn touch has been seen in this movie as well, which definitely makes it unique in terms of direction and camera work. The BGM of the movie is one of the major high points, especially during the action and the chase sequences, which definitely enhances the movie viewing experience. As mentioned earlier, Deepak Dobriyal was a treat to watch and this character is one of the major elements of the movie.

also read : Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look

Talking about the negative point, it has to be the screenplay, which dips a lot in between. On the other hand, we get to see very less of a few actors like Vineet Kumar and Gajraj Rao. The biggest drawback is that there are very less scenes with actress Amala Paul in it, who is making of her Bollywood debut with this movie.

Having said all that, Bhola is overall a complete visual treat for action lovers. Inspite of being a remake of a popular South movie, this one can be given some credit for its brilliant execution and camera work.

Team Tellychakkar goes with 3/5 for Bhola.

What are your views on the movie Bholaa? Do share your reviews in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

also read  What! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engaged? Politician Sanjeev Arora sends congratulatory messages

Ajay Devgn Amala Paul Tabu Vineet Kumar Deepak Dobriyal Ajay Devgn movies AJAY DEVGN FANS Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 14:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: High Drama! Anuj to leave for Mumbai; Anupama adamant to bring him back
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers
MUMBAI :Movie Bholaa, which is directed by Ajay Devgan, has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Bhavani tells Virat to break ties with Pakhi and end this suffocating marriage
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Kya Baat Hai! Tamannaah Bhatia to perform at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023
MUMBAI: The Indian Premier League, which is held annually in India, will have its opening ceremony on 31st March 2023....
Kya Baat Hai! Shahrukh Khan to have a cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Kartina Kaif and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
MUMBAI: Shahrukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his last release Pathaan. The film has exceeded...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Devastating! Abhinav blames Akshara for Abhir's detoriating health
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
BHOLA
Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shahrukh Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Shahrukh Khan to have a cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Kartina Kaif and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight
Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight
Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day
Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day
WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office
WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office
Must read! Who is Tania Shroff, girlfriend of Ahaan Shetty?
Must read! Who is Tania Shroff, girlfriend of Ahaan Shetty?
The Big Bang Theory
What! Jaya Bachchan slams The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar for using derogatory remarks on Madhuri Dixit, says “Gandi Zubaan Hai”