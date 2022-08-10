Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers

MUMBAI :Movie Bholaa, which is directed by Ajay Devgan, has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The movie, which has the actor in the leading role, along with Tabu, is a remake of the popular South movie Kathi, which had Karthi in the leading role. The movie also has some amazing star cast like Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra and Amala Paul, who is making her Bollywood debut.

Ever since the trailer was out, fans were eagerly looking forward to the unique direction of Ajay Devgn and it has everyone's attention since it is action oriented. Today, the movie has hit the big screens and here's the complete review of the movie.

Talking about the premise, it is based on a single night where Bholaa, played by Ajay Devgn, is eagerly waiting to meet his daughter next day in the morning. But, he has to fulfill the conditions laid by the police inspector, played by Tabu, in order to meet his daughter. What happens in this one night is something that is shown with some thrill and action in the film.

Talking about the screenplay, it is great, but it dips in between. But, the BGM and the strong performances does not allow you to get bored. On the other hand, the direction is done brilliantly by Ajay Devgn.

Talking about the performances, it is out and out an Ajay Devgn show. The actor shines in his titular character once again. We see Ajay Devgn in a unique avatar and it was good to see the him performing some amazing action on the big screen. Another name that definitely grabbed the attention apart from the actor Ajay Devgn is Deepak Dobiryal. Deepak plays the negative character and it was a treat to watch him. He steals the show whenever he appears. Tabu was seen playing a police inspector and she was decent on her part. Sanjay Mishra, whose is seen in bits and pieces, definitely shines towards the climax. Also, Vineet Kumar has less to offer, but the actor was brilliant.

Talking about the positive part of the movie, it has to be the action. The movie is a complete visual treat for all action lovers. The camera work and the direction is brilliant. As we have noticed the direction of Ajay Devgn in his previous movies, we know that he has his own unique way to direct movies. The Ajay Devgn touch has been seen in this movie as well, which definitely makes it unique in terms of direction and camera work. The BGM of the movie is one of the major high points, especially during the action and the chase sequences, which definitely enhances the movie viewing experience. As mentioned earlier, Deepak Dobriyal was a treat to watch and this character is one of the major elements of the movie.

also read : Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look

Talking about the negative point, it has to be the screenplay, which dips a lot in between. On the other hand, we get to see very less of a few actors like Vineet Kumar and Gajraj Rao. The biggest drawback is that there are very less scenes with actress Amala Paul in it, who is making of her Bollywood debut with this movie.

Having said all that, Bhola is overall a complete visual treat for action lovers. Inspite of being a remake of a popular South movie, this one can be given some credit for its brilliant execution and camera work.

Team Tellychakkar goes with 3/5 for Bhola.

What are your views on the movie Bholaa? Do share your reviews in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

also read What! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engaged? Politician Sanjeev Arora sends congratulatory messages