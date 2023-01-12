Exciting! A video of Jawan director Atlee confirming Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay’s collaboration for the next film went viral; Says ‘ I'm writing it…’

MUMBAI: The director of 'Jawan,' Atlee, surprised fans with some wonderful news regarding his next project. He disclosed that he is creating a movie that will have celebrities Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan in it during a recent award ceremony in Chennai. Fans of SRK and Vijay are thrilled about the possibility of seeing the two stars share screen time after seeing a video of Atlee from the award presentation that went viral recently.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan,' became one of the highest-grossing movies in 2023, Atlee made his Bollywood debut with Jawan. Following 'Jawan's' success, Atlee stated in multiple interviews that he could cast Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan together in a movie.

Director Atlee was in Chennai for an award show on November 30. He stated during the occassion, "If you are asking about a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay, I'm writing it." The audience erupted in joy upon hearing this update.

Atlee was present in Mumbai earlier this year for an event. When asked if he will include Vijay's SRK in his upcoming film, he replied, "I would pick both. I will like to do a Rs 3000 crore film next and my budget will allow that. So definitely, I will pick both. One is like a wife and the other is like a mother. I can't leave both. And be very precise, today what I am is because Thalapathy Vijay. He has delivered back-to-back films for me. He really, really trusted me."

Atlee discussed his conversation with SRK and Vijay at his birthday celebration in Chennai in a November interview with a YouTube channel. He stated, "I called Vijay Anna and invited him to the party, and he said he would make it for sure. So, when he came, Shah Rukh sir and Anna discussed between themselves and called me. Shah Rukh sir told me if I ever have plans of directing a dual hero film, they both are ready for it. Vijay Anna also said, ‘Ama pa’. So, I am working on it. It could be my next film. I am working very hard to come up with a script for it. Let’s see." Atlee is currently spending time with his family and working on the script for his next movie.

