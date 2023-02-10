Exciting! Vishal Bhardwaj spills the beans on his upcoming film Khufiya with Tabu

His films like Kaminey, Haider, Saat Khoon Maaf, etc are cult classics. He is now awaiting the release of his next titled Khufiya. Tabu will play a crucial role in the film and the filmmaker is said to always keep her in mind when writing a role.
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj has been contributing to the Indian industry with his craft. No doubt, with special movie making skills and craft, he has created a niche audience who always looks forward to the upcoming projects of the filmmaker. His films like Kaminey, Haider, Saat Khoon Maaf, etc are cult classics. He is now awaiting the release of his next titled Khufiya.

Also REad-Khufiya trailer out! This Vishal Bhardwaj directorial serves you thrill like a slow poison

Tabu will play a crucial role in the film and the filmmaker is said to always keep her in mind when writing a role. To this he said, “Yeah of course, jaise main aapko batau ke Maine abhi ek novel padha, to wo novel mujhe padhte hue, bada khoobsoorat novel hai Ret Samadhi. (I recently read this beautiful novel called Ret Samadhi). To wo padhte hue mujhe laga ki.”

Speaking about their future projects together, Vishal said, “Hum log Khufiya ko franchise karna chahte hai. And KM (Krishna Mehra, role of Tabu in Khufiya) ko hum ek franchise character banana chahte hai. Se we keep on making Khufiya every year.”

Also Read-Exciting! Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj for a project soon, “Woh Waqt aa Raha hai…”

Khufiya is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere,.It stars Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It will be released on Netflix on October 5. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Pinkvilla 

SRK Shah Rukh Khan Vishal Bhardwaj Haider Kaminey Charlie Chopra Tabu Khufiya Movie News TellyChakkar
