Exciting! Vishal Bhardwaj spills the beans on his upcoming film Khufiya with Tabu

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj has been contributing to the Indian industry with his craft. No doubt, with special movie making skills and craft, he has created a niche audience who always looks forward to the upcoming projects of the filmmaker. His films like Kaminey, Haider, Saat Khoon Maaf, etc are cult classics. He is now awaiting the release of his next titled Khufiya.

Tabu will play a crucial role in the film and the filmmaker is said to always keep her in mind when writing a role. To this he said, “Yeah of course, jaise main aapko batau ke Maine abhi ek novel padha, to wo novel mujhe padhte hue, bada khoobsoorat novel hai Ret Samadhi. (I recently read this beautiful novel called Ret Samadhi). To wo padhte hue mujhe laga ki.”

Speaking about their future projects together, Vishal said, “Hum log Khufiya ko franchise karna chahte hai. And KM (Krishna Mehra, role of Tabu in Khufiya) ko hum ek franchise character banana chahte hai. Se we keep on making Khufiya every year.”

Khufiya is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere,.It stars Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It will be released on Netflix on October 5.

