Exciting! Will Shahrukh Khan add another film to his queue after Pathaan and Dunki?

SRK has already revealed his next films, Pathaan and Dunki. Reportedly, another could be added to this exciting queue of films. After Zero flopped at the box-office, the fans are eager to see him again and the superstar has cheered up his fans with the announcements of his next films.
MUMBAI: We all know that Shahrukh Khan has been missing from the big screen for a long time now and his fans are curiously awaiting his next film. The audience will definitely be hooked when his next film hits the screens and let’s see if it will be worth the long wait the fans endured.

SRK has already revealed his next films are, Pathaan and Dunki. Reportedly, another could be added to this exciting queue of films.

After Zero flopped at the box-office, the fans are eager to see him again and the superstar has cheered up his fans with the announcements of his next films. Reportedly, another announcement could happen soon enough. The date isn’t known, but according to reports from another entertainment portal, it could happen during the first week of June.

SRK might wrap up the film in a single schedule and move to his next with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki.

Reportedly, SRK started work on Atlee’s film during the last year. The film is rumoured to be titled ‘Lion’ after one letter went viral regarding the permission of a vehicle parking. The subject of the letter read, “Permission to park our vehicles at your premises for ‘Lion’ Hindi feature film shooting.” Atlee Kumar’s name was mentioned in the director’s column and Shahrukh and Nayan Tara featured in the cast’s column. 

