Wow! Check out the fees charged by the cast of Pathaan

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shah Rukh Khan titled Pathaan, which is a spy drama is one of the most awaited movies of all times. It will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is directed by War and Bang Bang fame Sidharth Anand.

 It has been quite a while that the fans have seen SRK create the magic on the big screens and that is the reason, the film is one of the most anticipated movies. 

We have seen and heard about the cast of the movie and today let us have a look at the fees charged by the cast of the movie Pathaan.

Shahrukh Khan

The leading man of the movie, Shahrukh Khan is no doubt going to be seen in a completely different avatar in this upcoming action thriller, and recently we have seen the look of the actor from the movie which has set the social media on fire. Reportedly, the actor has taken around Rs. 45 crore for his character in the movie.

John Abraham

2.jpg


 
John Abraham is all set to be seen as an anti hero character in the movie, and reportedly the actor has taken Rs.20 crore for his character in the movie.

Deepika Padukone

3.jpg

 
No doubt Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved and followed actresses and we are going to see the actress and Shah Rukh Khan once again on the big screen. Reportedly the actress has taken around Rs. 18 crore for her character in the movie.

 
Siddharth Anand

4.jpg

The captain of the ship, director Sidhrath Anand is known for his projects like Bang Bang and War, Siddharth Anand reportedly has taken Rs. 6 crore to direct the movie.

Well these are the cast of the movie with their fees, what are your views on this and how much excited are you for the upcoming movie Pathaan, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

