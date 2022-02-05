Fabulous! Digital rights of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ sold to Amazon Prime Video for THIS whopping amount, deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’ is the most awaited film for all SRK fans
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 15:07
movie_image: 
Fabulous! Digital rights of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ sold to Amazon Prime Video for THIS whopping amount, deets inside

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Post the theatrical release, reportedly Pathaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Well, the movie is produced by Yash Raj Films and most of the films under the banner are streamed on Amazon.

Also Read:Urvashi Rautela: I would really wait for the opportunity to share the screen with SRK

Reportedly, the digital rights of Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been sold to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping amount of Rs. 200 crores. However, there’s no confirmation on it.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on 25th January 2023. While announcing the release date, SRK had posted, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in the cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”

Also Read:Surprising! Shah Rukh Khan’s new Mannat nameplate’s whopping amount will leave your jaws dropped

Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s big-screen comeback after a gap of four years. The actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero, and his fans are super excited for Pathaan.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s next. The former was announced a few days ago, and while the latter is already on the floors, SRK is yet to make an official announcement about it.

Credit: BollywoodLife
    
 

Bollywood movies Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone John Abraham Amazon Prime Video Siddharth Anand Zero TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 15:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Aww! Ruhi comes to give Rudraksh a massage, Rudraksh shocked to see Preesha giving him a massage
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! This is what has Malishka planned to separate Rishi and Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Ghum Hia Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Embarrassing! Sai gets annoyed to know Virat lied to Bhavani about her career
MUMBAI: Star Plus's popular show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is about to showcase some interesting twists in the...
AWW! Priya is all praises for Ram in front of Krish saying he makes her feel beautiful in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major track in the upcoming episodes. We have seen how...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming TWIST! Bhavani accepts Sai’s career with THIS condition
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
Interesting! Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari get "violent"; Farah Khan captures them on video
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Farah Khan is famous for hosting dinner parties at home in which many actors praise the sumptuous...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari get "violent"; Farah Khan captures them on video
Interesting! Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari get "violent"; Farah Khan captures them on video
Latest Video