Fabulous! Digital rights of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ sold to Amazon Prime Video for THIS whopping amount, deets inside

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Post the theatrical release, reportedly Pathaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Well, the movie is produced by Yash Raj Films and most of the films under the banner are streamed on Amazon.

Reportedly, the digital rights of Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been sold to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping amount of Rs. 200 crores. However, there’s no confirmation on it.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on 25th January 2023. While announcing the release date, SRK had posted, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in the cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”

Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s big-screen comeback after a gap of four years. The actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero, and his fans are super excited for Pathaan.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s next. The former was announced a few days ago, and while the latter is already on the floors, SRK is yet to make an official announcement about it.

