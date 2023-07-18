Exclusive! 1920 Horrors of the Heart actor Rahul Dev says, “I remember Vikram Bhatt telling me that he made 1920 at a point when the industry had sort of written him off”

MUMBAI: Rahul Dev and Vikram Bhatt have worked together in Awara Paagal Deewana, Footpath, Shaapit, and other movies. The actor was also seen in 1920: Horrors of the Heart which is directed by Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Rahul Dev and while talking to us about his collaborations with Vikram Bhatt, the actor said, “1920: Horrors of the Heart is a success. I remember Vikram Bhatt telling me that he made 1920 at a point when the industry had sort of written him off. He was the same Vikram Bhatt who gave us Awara Pagal Deewana, a fantastic comedy. Today, people are saying that he is somebody who makes the horror genre, but frankly he does all kinds of things; he is the same Vikram Bhatt who did Ghulam as well.”

Further talking about his upcoming projects, Rahul stated, “I have just completed a project recently, and now, I am taking a break. I had two releases in March, then I had a release in April, and in June I had two releases. So, I already had five releases in six months. So, I think I deserve some time off. I am planning to take a break till mid-August. I have done a series for Applause, it’s a cop series. Then I did a show for Endemol named Nanda Devi.”

When asked about The Test Case season 2, he said, “I don’t know what happened about it. They had approached me and told me the story. But, it’s been quite a long time. This happens sometimes things are made, and sometimes they don’t get made.”

