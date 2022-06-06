EXCLUSIVE! Aarya 2's Virti Vaghani JOINS the cast of Sunny Deol's Soorya

Virti began her acting career with Jai Shree Krishna as Radha, later she took the big break and did Patiala House, Hope Aur Hum. She did her digital debut with Aarya and her performance in Aarya 2 was critically applauded. It is surely going to be extremely interesting to see what kind of a character will she play in the film.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: Must Read! After Batla House, Ravi Kishan to star in Sunny Deol’s comeback film, Soorya

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

We earlier reported that Bollywood star Sunny Deol is currently shooting in Jaipur for his next titled 'Soorya', a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller 'Joseph' and his look from the upcoming film has been leaked.

We had exclusively updated about Ravi Kishan being a pivotal part of the film, now the breaking is that Virti Vaghani is also a part of the film as a crucial character. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. 

Virti began her acting career with Jai Shree Krishna as Radha, later she took the big break and did Patiala House, Hope Aur Hum. She did her digital debut with Aarya and her performance in Aarya 2 was critically applauded. It is surely going to be extremely interesting to see what kind of a character will she play in the film. 

Are you excited about the upcoming film? 

Also read: Lokesh Kanagaraj teases Suriya's first look from Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

