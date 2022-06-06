EXCLUSIVE! Aarya 2's Virti Vaghani JOINS the cast of Sunny Deol's Soorya

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

We earlier reported that Bollywood star Sunny Deol is currently shooting in Jaipur for his next titled 'Soorya', a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller 'Joseph' and his look from the upcoming film has been leaked.

We had exclusively updated about Ravi Kishan being a pivotal part of the film, now the breaking is that Virti Vaghani is also a part of the film as a crucial character. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Virti began her acting career with Jai Shree Krishna as Radha, later she took the big break and did Patiala House, Hope Aur Hum. She did her digital debut with Aarya and her performance in Aarya 2 was critically applauded. It is surely going to be extremely interesting to see what kind of a character will she play in the film.

