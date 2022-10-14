Exclusive! Actor Kabir Bedi roped in for the upcoming movie titled 'Berlin'

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, and now keeping the promise to deliver, we are back with another explosive update from the entertainment world!

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Kabir Bedi has been roped in for the movie title, Berlin. Kabir Bedi, has been winning in the hearts of the fans with his beautiful acting over the time and has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts of the fans.

He is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Berlin. He has been part of the industry for decades now and was seen in films like Khoon Bhari Maang, Bewafaa, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Main Hoon Na among many others.

ALSO READ- Doctor G Review! This Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is down with a severe case of being A Good concept, suffering from Bad Execution)

Upcoming movie Berlin, which is directed by Atul Sabarwal has an amazing star-cast of actors like Ishwak Singh, Anupriya Goenka, Rahul Bose and others. And we look forward to seeing, what Kabir Bedi has to offer with this upcoming movie!

How excited are you for the movie?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Sexy! Great Grand Masti fame actress Kangna Sharma looks Amazing in These pictures, See for yourself)