Exclusive! Actor Vinay Pathak says, “If the story is not interesting, then...”

Vinay Pathak has been in the industry for 25 years, and has been a part of many films like Bheja Fry, Bheja Fry 2, Dasvidaniya, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Chalo Dilli and others.
“If the story is not interesting, then...

MUMBAI :Vinay Pathak started his career with small roles in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and others. But, with his performances in movies like Bheja Fry, Bheja Fry 2, Dasvidaniya, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Chalo Dilli, and other movies he left a strong mark and impressed the audiences.

He has been in the industry for 25 years, and when TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vinay Pathak, we asked him about what’s one thing that makes him say yes to a film, the actor said, “The story! It has to be the story, if the story is not interesting, then a great shot won’t make me do a film; if it’s not a story that I want to tell or be a part of, then a big production house or a great director is not going to help me, the story has to appeal to me. For the last 25 years, all the work that I have done is based on this parameter and I am happy doing it this way.”

Talking about his upcoming projects, Vinay said, “There are a few films that I have already done and are set to release, and I think they will come out soon.”

Vinay Pathak was last seen in Blind which was released on Jio Cinema a few weeks ago. The movie starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role.

