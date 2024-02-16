Exclusive! Adalat and Force 2 actor Vikas Bangar to be seen in SK21 coming from Kamal Haasan

Actor Vikas Bangar who was seen and loved in the projects like Adalat, Force 2 and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is all set to be seen in the upcoming tamil film SK 21 that has Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, and Rahul Bose
Adalat

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another piece of information from the movie world. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Vikas Bangar will be seen in the upcoming south movie which is SK 21, yes you heard right, Actor Vikas Bangar who was seen and loved in the projects like Adalat, Force 2 and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is all set to be seen in the upcoming tamil film SK 21 that has Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, and Rahul Bose.

Also read-Woah! Sai Pallavi rubbishes the rumours of her marriage, says '... this is purely vile'

SK 21 is the working title of an upcoming Tamil-language action drama film written and directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. The film also has great names Lallu, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman and Gaurav Venkatesh.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Entertainment Updates! From Sai Pallavi being spotted with Junaid Khan to Salman Khan signing a big budget movie, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss

 
 

 
 

