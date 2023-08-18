Exclusive! “All the hashtags which are spreading hate should be banned” - filmmaker Vipul Shah

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, filmmaker Vipul Shah spoke in detail about the characters actors should be playing and also on the hashtag which should be banned on social media.
MUMBAI: Vipul Shah is no doubt one of the most loved filmmakers. There are some amazing projects coming from this side of the filmmaker, creating a strong mark not only in the hearts and minds of the fans, but also in the Indian cinema. The filmmaker is getting some amazing response from the fans all over for his OTT series Commando.

On asking about one particular hashtag which he thinks should be banned, the filmmaker says that everything which is spreading hate should be banned. Over that time, we can see many hashtags of boycott and ban spreading, which should be banned.

On asking about the different types of projects actors are taking, he gave the example that he has been telling actress Adah Sharma that no doubt even the Kerala story is the biggest of her career, she should not stop doing some challenge characters, even if the character is not the main lead and it is the second or the third lead, she should not hesitate doing it and she should look the challenging part of the character.

