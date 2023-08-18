WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar was always in the news for having Canadian citizenship. But, on Independence Day this year, the actor revealed that he has now got an Indian citizenship. While Akshay has always been in the headlines for not having Indian citizenship, there are many actresses also who don’t have an Indian citizenship.

So, today let’s look at the list of Hindi film actresses who have foreign citizenships...

Alia Bhatt

One of the most successful actresses of this generation, Alia Bhatt reportedly has British Citizenship. Even her Wikipedia page reads, “a British actress of Indian descent.”

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri, who is known for her performances in movies like Rockstar, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, and others, also doesn’t have an Indian citizenship. She has US citizenship.

Katrina Kaif



Katrina Kaif has been in the industry for more than two decades. Just like Alia, the Phone Bhoot actress holds a British citizenship.

Jacqueline Fernandez



Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most popular actresses we have in the industry. The actress has a Sri Lankan citizenship which means she hails from our neighbouring country.

Sunny Leone



Sunny Leone’s real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra. She was born in Canada and holds citizenship of two countries, Canada and the United States.

Do you guys feel that these actresses should get Indian citizenship just like Akshay Kumar? Let us know in the comments below...

