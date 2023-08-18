WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships

Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar was always in the news for having Canadian citizenship. But, on Independence Day this year, the actor revealed that he has now got an Indian citizenship. While Akshay has always been in the headlines for not having Indian citizenship, there are many actresses also who don’t have an Indian citizenship.

So, today let’s look at the list of Hindi film actresses who have foreign citizenships...

Alia Bhatt

One of the most successful actresses of this generation, Alia Bhatt reportedly has British Citizenship. Even her Wikipedia page reads, “a British actress of Indian descent.”

Also Read: WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit the construction site of their new house; netizens say, “Ghar bana rahe hai ya Taj Mahal”

Nargis Fakhri


Nargis Fakhri, who is known for her performances in movies like Rockstar, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, and others, also doesn’t have an Indian citizenship. She has US citizenship.

Katrina Kaif


Katrina Kaif has been in the industry for more than two decades. Just like Alia, the Phone Bhoot actress holds a British citizenship.

Jacqueline Fernandez


Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most popular actresses we have in the industry. The actress has a Sri Lankan citizenship which means she hails from our neighbouring country.

Sunny Leone


Sunny Leone’s real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra. She was born in Canada and holds citizenship of two countries, Canada and the United States.

Also Read: OMG! Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in the Mumbai rains, “One was an eight-seater Mercedes truck. I was not happy…”

Do you guys feel that these actresses should get Indian citizenship just like Akshay Kumar? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 15:48

