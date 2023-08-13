OMG! Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in the Mumbai rains, “One was an eight-seater Mercedes truck. I was not happy…”

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone gained immense popularity after her stint on the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss. She then went on to do films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela and many more. The actress is also known for her amazing dance moves and some of her popular dance numbers include Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy, Laila Teri Le Legi, Piya More, and many more.

Just like many who come to Mumbai, Sunny too was overwhelmed with the monsoon here and shared how traumatic it turned out for her. She told a news portal, “I was living in Mumbai, really close to the ocean, when I came to India for work initially. My walls were bleeding, and the moisture did so much to my things... but I loved the weather! Monsoon is probably one of my favourite times of the year. It cools down a bit, I get happy when it starts pouring outside, not to be in it though.”

Sunny added, “I have lost three very nice cars to the rains, two in one day. It was horrible, I was crying because in India when you buy imported cars you pay an amazing tax on it. One was an eight-seater Mercedes truck. I was not happy, but it’s okay, things happen, we can replace materialistic things and nobody was hurt.’

Sunny, who is a thorough professional added, “Unless I am physically detained in a hospital because I am sick, or there is something wrong with me or my children, I will always show up. Maybe in the monsoons, it takes a little time but everybody is adjusting.”

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in the Tamil film Quotation Gang.

