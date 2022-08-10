Exclusive! Amit Lohia and Rajveer Singh to be seen in Mission Laila

MUMBAI: Many films are being made in Bollywood, and one of them is Mission Laila which stars Rashami Desai and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up, and now, everyone is waiting to know when the movie will be released.

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s an update about Mission Majnu. We have exclusively come to know that actors Amit Lohia and Rajveer Singh are also a part of the film.

The details about their characters are kept underwraps but reportedly they play pivotal roles in the movie.

Apart from Rashami Desai, Rajpal Yadav, Amit Lohia, and Rajveer Singh, Mission Laila also stars Bhavin Bhanushali, Veeraj Rao, Atul Srivastav, Pradeep Kabra, Sunil Pal, and Gaurav Sharma. The movie is directed by Anup Thapa, and written by Nirav Soni and Nimit Vora. The casting of the film is done by Tanishk Batra.

Rashami is a big name in the television industry and has been a part of a few Hindi films before, but mainly played supporting roles. Mission Laila will be her first film as a lead.

